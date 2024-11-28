Football: UEFA Champions League Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 5 (Silas 12, Krunic 31, Ivanic 65, Radonjic 69, 88) Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Demirovic 5)
Sturm Graz (AUT) 1 (Biereth 59) Girona (ESP) 0
Aston Villa (ENG) 0 Juventus (ITA) 0
Bologna (ITA) 1 (Lucumi 63) Lille (FRA) 2 (Mukau 44, 66)
Celtic (SCO) 1 (Maeda 60) Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Carter-Vickers 26-og)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Gittens 41, Bensebaini 56, Guirassy 90)
Liverpool (ENG) 2 (Mac Allister 52, Gakpo 77) Real Madrid (ESP) 0
Monaco (FRA) 2 (Ben Seghir 13, Magassa 67) Benfica (POR) 3 (Pavlidis 48, Cabral 84, Amdouni 88)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 3 (Tillman 87, 90, Pepi 90+5) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 (Sikan 8, Zubkov 37)
Played Tuesday
Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Lewandowski 10-pen, 90+2, Olmo 66) Brest (FRA) 0
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 5 (Wirtz 8-pen, 30, Grimaldo 11, Schick 61, Garcia 72) Salzburg (AUT) 0
Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Kim 38) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0
Inter Milan (ITA) 1 (Lukeba 27-og) RB Leipzig (GER) 0
Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Haaland 44-pen, 53, Gundogan 50) Feyenoord (NED) 3 (Hadj Moussa 75, Gimenez 82, Hancko 89)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 (Barseghyan 24, Marcelli 88) AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 21, Leao 68, Abraham 71)
Sparta Prague (CZE) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 6 (Alvarez 15, 59, Llorente 43, Griezmann 70, Correa 85, 89)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Inacio 47) Arsenal (ENG) 5 (Martinelli 7, Havertz 22, Gabriel 45+1, Saka 65-pen, Trossard 82)
Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Ganvoula 11) Atalanta (ITA) 6 (Retegui 9, 39, De Ketelaere 29, 56, Kolasinac 32, Samardzic 90)
