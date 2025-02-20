Football: UEFA Champions League Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 08:41 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
Knockout phase play-offs, second leg
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0 Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0
Dortmund win 3-0 on aggregate
In Eindhoven, Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 3 (Perisic 53, Saibari 74, Flamingo 98) Juventus (ITA) 1 (Weah 63)
After extra time: PSV Eindhoven win 4-3 on aggregate
In Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 7 (Barcola 20, Kvaratskhelia 39, Vitinha 59, Doue 64, Nuno Mendes 69, Ramos 76, Mayulu 86) Brest (FRA) 0
PSG win 10-0 on aggregate
In Madrid
Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 4, 33, 61) Manchester City (ENG) 1 (Gonzalez 90+2)
Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate
Played Tuesday
In Bergamo, Italy
Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Lookman 46) Club Brugge (BEL) 3 (Talbi 3, 27, Jutgla 45+3)
Club Brugge win 5-2 on aggregate
In Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Davies 90+4) Celtic (SCO) 1 (Kuhn 63)
Bayern Munich win 3-2 on aggregate
In Milan, Italy
AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Gimenez 1) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Carranza 73)
Feyenoord win 2-1 on aggregate
In Lisbon
Benfica (POR) 3 (Akturkoglu 22, Pavlidis 76-pen, Kokcu 84) Monaco (FRA) 3 (Minamino 32, Ben Seghir 51, Ilenikhena 81)
Benfica win 4-3 on aggregate
afp
