Football: UEFA Conference League Results
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) UEFA Conference League matchday three results on Thursday:
Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL) 2 (Hansen 17, Gunnarsson 23) FK Borac (BIH) 0
Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 2 (Kenny 23, Watts 38) The New Saints (WAL) 1 (Williams 14)
Gent (BEL) 1 (Gandelman 31) Omonoia Nicosia (CYP) 0
Backa Topola (SRB) 4 (Stanic 4, 62, Pantovic 59, 83) Lugano (SUI) 1 (Mahmoud 61)
Legia Warsaw (POL) 4 (Linhares 10, 55, Gual 51-pen, 59) Dinamo Minsk (BLR) 0
HJK Helsinki (FIN) 0 Olimpija (SLO) 2 (Brest 57, Agba 68)
Pafos (CYP) 1 (Silva 87) Astana (KAZ) 0
Petrocub (MDA) 0 Rapid Vienna (AUT) 3 (Bolla 13, Burgstaller 53, 79)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Larne (NIR) v St Gallen (SUI)
Vitoria Guimaraes (POR) v Mlada Boleslav (CZE)
Hearts (SCO) v Heidenheim (GER)
Copenhagen (DEN) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)
LASK (AUT) v Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Djurgarden (SWE) v Panathinaikos (GRE)
Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) v Molde (NOR)
Real Betis (ESP) v Celje (SLO)
APOEL (CYP) v Fiorentina (ITA)
afp
