Open Menu

Football: UEFA Conference League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: UEFA Conference League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) UEFA Conference League matchday five results on Thursday:

Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL) 1 (Sigurpalsson 72) Djurgarden (SWE) 2 (Kosugi 62, Wikheim 65)

Astana (KAZ) 1 (Tomasov 45) Chelsea 3 (ENG) (Guiu 14, 18, Veiga 39)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR) 2 (Gavrilovich 67-pen, Zherdev 73) Larne (NIR) 0

Fiorentina (ITA) 7 (Sottil 10, 58, Ikone 22, Richardson 39, Mandragora 69, Stojkovic 82-og, Gudmundsson 85-pen) LASK (AUT) 0

HJK (FIN) 2 (Erwin 32, Meriluoto 90+2) Molde 2 (NOR) (Ihler 14, 27)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) 3 (Turuc 6, Crespo 18, Piatek 68) Heidenheim 1 (GER) (Honsak 61)

Copenhagen (DEN) 2 (Chiakha 48, Diks 78-pen) Hearts (SCO) 0

Legia Warsaw (POL) 1 (Morishita 11) Lugano (SUI) 2 (Bottani 40, Hajdari 74)

Noah (ARM) 1 (Aias 45+4) APOEL 3 (CYP) (Chebake 23, Kostadinov 89, Abagna 90+3)

Olimpija (SLO) 1 (Blanco 5) Cercle Brugge (BEL) 4 (Olaigbe 2, 81, Augusto 24, Denkey 72)

Petrocub (MOL) 0 Real Betis (ESP) 1 (Bakambu 54)

Playing later (all 2000)

Gent (BEL) v TSC Backa Topola (SRB), Mlada Boleslav (CZE) v Jagiellonia (POL), Omonia Nicosia (CYP) v Rapid Vienna (AUT), Pafos (CYP) v Celje (SLO), Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v Borac Banja Luka (BIH), St Gallen (SUI) v Vitoria Guimaraes (POR), The New Saints (WAL) v Panathinaikos (GRE)

Related Topics

Vienna Minsk Gent Brugge Banja Luka Nicosia Astana Molde Ita Warsaw Vitoria Lugano Istanbul Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Chelsea International Steels Limited Allied Rental Modarba Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

2 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

2 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

2 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

2 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

2 hours ago
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

2 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

2 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 str ..

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..

2 hours ago
 DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From World