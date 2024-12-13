Football: UEFA Conference League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) UEFA Conference League matchday five results on Thursday:
Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL) 1 (Sigurpalsson 72) Djurgarden (SWE) 2 (Kosugi 62, Wikheim 65)
Astana (KAZ) 1 (Tomasov 45) Chelsea 3 (ENG) (Guiu 14, 18, Veiga 39)
Dinamo Minsk (BLR) 2 (Gavrilovich 67-pen, Zherdev 73) Larne (NIR) 0
Fiorentina (ITA) 7 (Sottil 10, 58, Ikone 22, Richardson 39, Mandragora 69, Stojkovic 82-og, Gudmundsson 85-pen) LASK (AUT) 0
HJK (FIN) 2 (Erwin 32, Meriluoto 90+2) Molde 2 (NOR) (Ihler 14, 27)
Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) 3 (Turuc 6, Crespo 18, Piatek 68) Heidenheim 1 (GER) (Honsak 61)
Copenhagen (DEN) 2 (Chiakha 48, Diks 78-pen) Hearts (SCO) 0
Legia Warsaw (POL) 1 (Morishita 11) Lugano (SUI) 2 (Bottani 40, Hajdari 74)
Noah (ARM) 1 (Aias 45+4) APOEL 3 (CYP) (Chebake 23, Kostadinov 89, Abagna 90+3)
Olimpija (SLO) 1 (Blanco 5) Cercle Brugge (BEL) 4 (Olaigbe 2, 81, Augusto 24, Denkey 72)
Petrocub (MOL) 0 Real Betis (ESP) 1 (Bakambu 54)
Playing later (all 2000)
Gent (BEL) v TSC Backa Topola (SRB), Mlada Boleslav (CZE) v Jagiellonia (POL), Omonia Nicosia (CYP) v Rapid Vienna (AUT), Pafos (CYP) v Celje (SLO), Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v Borac Banja Luka (BIH), St Gallen (SUI) v Vitoria Guimaraes (POR), The New Saints (WAL) v Panathinaikos (GRE)
