Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Football: UEFA Conference League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) UEFA Conference League results on Thursday:

Molde (NOR) 0 Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 1 (M. Noonan 57)

Celje (SLO) 2 (Kucys 2, 59) APOEL Nicosia (CYP) 2 (Abagna 32, Laifis 70)

TSC Backa Topola (SRB) 1 (Mboungou 28) Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) 3 (Imaz 31, 89, Pululu 81)

Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL) 2 (Atlason 13, Vilhjalmsson 56) Panathinaikos (GRE) 1 (Ioannidis 90+1)

Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT)

Borac Banja Luka (BIH) v Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO)

Copenhagen (DEN) v Heidenheim (GER)

Gent (BEL) v Real Betis (ESP)

Omonia Nicosia (CYP) v Pafos (CYP)

afp

