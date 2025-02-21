Football: UEFA Conference League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) UEFA Conference League results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):
Knockout phase play-offs, second leg
Real Betis (ESP) 0 Gent (BEL) 1 (Brown 87)
Real Betis win 3-1 on aggregate
Heidenheim (GER) 1 (Leo Scienza 74) Copenhagen (DEN) 3 (Chiakha 37, Diks 53-pen, Huescas 114) aet
Copenhagen win 4-3 on aggregate
Pafos (CYP) 2 (Bruno 28, Silva 65) Omonia Nicosia (CYP) 1 (Jovetic 60)
Pafos win 3-2 on aggregate
Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO) 0 Borac Banja Luka (BIH) 0
Borac Banja Luka win 1-0 on aggregate
Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v Molde (NOR)
First leg: 1-0
APOEL Nicosia (CYP) v Celje (SLO)
First leg: 2-2
Panathinaikos (GRE) v Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL)
First leg: 1-2
Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) v TSC Backa Topola (SRB)
First leg: 3-1
Recent Stories
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
More Stories From World
-
Top Republican right-winger McConnell announces leaving US Senate6 minutes ago
-
Don't be weak with Putin, Macron to tell Trump6 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results6 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results36 minutes ago
-
Moon or Mars? NASA's future at a crossroads under Trump36 minutes ago
-
Andreeva, 17, stuns Swiatek to reach Dubai semis with landmark win1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz dumped out by Lehecka in Qatar Open quarters2 hours ago
-
Teenager kills two women in knife attack at Czech shop2 hours ago
-
Vance savors Trump's 'fun' return to White House2 hours ago
-
M23 fighters press locals into east DR Congo city clean-up2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Bond, James Bond2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated2 hours ago