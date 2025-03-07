Open Menu

Football: UEFA Conference League Results

Published March 07, 2025

Football: UEFA Conference League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) UEFA Conference League results on Thursday:

Last 16, first legs

Real Betis (ESP) 2 (Bakambu 48, Isco 75) Vitoria Guimaraes (POR) 2 (Saraiva 51, Nelson Oliveira 81)

Molde (NOR) 3 (Hestad 11, Eriksen 17, Gulbrandsen 43) Legia Warsaw (POL) 2 (Chodyna 64, Luquinhas 67)

Copenhagen (DEN) 1 (Pereira 79) Chelsea (ENG) 2 (James 46, Fernandez 65)

Panathinaikos (GRE) 3 (Swiderski 5, Maksimovic 19, Tete 54) Fiorentina (ITA) 2 (Beltran 20, Fagioli 23)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Borac Banja Luka (BIH) v Rapid Vienna (AUT), Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) v Cercle Brugge (BEL), Celje (SLO) v Lugano (SUI), Pafos (CYP) v Djurgarden (SWE)

