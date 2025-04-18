Football: UEFA Conference League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 02:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) UEFA Conference League quarter-final, second leg results on Thursday:
Fiorentina (ITA) 2 (Mandragora 37, Kean 67) CM Celje (SLO) 2 (Matko 54, Nemanic 65)
Fiorentina win 4-3 on aggregate
Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) 1 (Churlinov) Real Betis (ESP) 1 (Bakumbu 78)
Real Betis win 3-1 on aggregate
Playing later
Chelsea (ENG) v Legia Warsaw (POL)
Chelsea lead 3-0
Rapid Vienna (AUT) v Djurgarden (SWE)
Vienna lead 1-0
