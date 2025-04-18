Open Menu

Football: UEFA Conference League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Football: UEFA Conference League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) UEFA Conference League quarter-final, second leg results on Thursday:

Fiorentina (ITA) 2 (Mandragora 37, Kean 67) CM Celje (SLO) 2 (Matko 54, Nemanic 65)

Fiorentina win 4-3 on aggregate

Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) 1 (Churlinov) Real Betis (ESP) 1 (Bakumbu 78)

Real Betis win 3-1 on aggregate

Playing later

Chelsea (ENG) v Legia Warsaw (POL)

Chelsea lead 3-0

Rapid Vienna (AUT) v Djurgarden (SWE)

Vienna lead 1-0

