Football: UEFA Conference League Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) UEFA Conference League results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):

Knockout phase play-offs, second leg

Real Betis (ESP) 0 Gent (BEL) 1 (Brown 87)

Real Betis win 3-1 on aggregate

Heidenheim (GER) 1 (Leo Scienza 74) Copenhagen (DEN) 3 (Chiakha 37, Diks 53-pen, Huescas 114) aet

Copenhagen win 4-3 on aggregate

Pafos (CYP) 2 (Bruno 28, Silva 65) Omonia Nicosia (CYP) 1 (Jovetic 60)

Pafos win 3-2 on aggregate

Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO) 0 Borac Banja Luka (BIH) 0

Borac Banja Luka win 1-0 on aggregate

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 0 Molde (NOR) 1 (Eikrem 10) - aet

1-1 on aggregate; Molde win 5-4 on penalties

APOEL Nicosia (CYP) 0 Celje (SLO) 2 (Kucys 45+4, Svetlin 51)

Celje win 4-2 on aggregate

Panathinaikos (GRE) 2 (Mladenovic 70, Tete 90+5) Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL) 0

Panathinaikos win 3-2 on aggregate

Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) 3 (Hansen 8, Imaz 70, Radojevic 76-og) TSC Backa Topola (SRB) 1 (Lazetic 17)

Jagiellonia Bialystok win 6-2 on aggregate

