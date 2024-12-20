Football: UEFA Conference League standings

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) UEFA Conference League standings after Thursday's final round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 6 6 0 0 26 5 18

Vitoria Guimaraes 6 4 2 0 13 6 14

Fiorentina 6 4 1 1 18 7 13

Rapid Vienna 6 4 1 1 11 5 13

Djurgarden 6 4 1 1 11 7 13

Lugano 6 4 1 1 11 7 13

Legia Warsaw 6 4 0 2 13 5 12

Cercle Brugge 6 3 2 1 14 7 11

-------------------------------------

Jagiellonia Bial.

6 3 2 1 10 5 11

Shamrock Rovers 6 3 2 1 12 9 11

APOEL 6 3 2 1 8 5 11

Pafos 6 3 1 2 11 7 10

Panathinaikos 6 3 1 2 10 7 10

Olimpija 6 3 1 2 7 6 10

Real Betis 6 3 1 2 6 5 10

Heidenheim 6 3 1 2 7 7 10

Gent 6 3 0 3 8 8 9

Copenhagen 6 2 2 2 8 9 8

Vikingur Reykjavik 6 2 2 2 7 8 8

Borac Banja Luka 6 2 2 2 4 7 8

Celje 6 2 1 3 13 13 7

Omonoia Nicosia 6 2 1 3 7 7 7

Molde 6 2 1 3 10 11 7

TSC Backa Topola 6 2 1 3 10 13 7

-------------------------------------

Hearts 6 2 1 3 6 9 7

Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 3 2 9 12 6

Mlada Boleslav 6 2 0 4 7 10 6

Astana 6 1 2 3 4 8 5

St Gallen 6 1 2 3 10 18 5

HJK 6 1 1 4 3 9 4

Noah 6 1 1 4 6 16 4

The New Saints 6 1 0 5 5 10 3

Dinamo Minsk 6 1 0 5 4 13 3

Larne 6 1 0 5 3 12 3

LASK 6 0 3 3 4 14 3

Petrocub 6 0 2 4 4 13 2

Note: Top eight qualify directly for last 16; teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round to contest the remaining last-16 berths; bottom 12 teams eliminated.