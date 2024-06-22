Football: UEFA Euro 2024 tables

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 tables on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Germany 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 -- qualified

Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Scotland 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

Hungary 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

Group B

Spain 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 -- qualified

Italy 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

Group C

England 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Denmark 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Serbia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

Group D

Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

France 2 1 1 0 1 0 4

Austria 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

Poland 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 -- eliminated

Group E

Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group F

Turkey 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Portugal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Georgia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Note: Top two from each group plus four best third-placed teams qualify for last 16 stage.