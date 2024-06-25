Football: UEFA Euro 2024 Tables
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 tables after final Group D matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 -- qualified
Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 -- qualified
Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
Scotland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 -- eliminated
Group B
Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 -- qualified
Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 -- qualified
Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 -- eliminated
Group C
England 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 -- qualified
Denmark 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Serbia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Group D
Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 -- qualified
France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 -- qualified
Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 -- qualified
Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 -- eliminated
Group E
Romania 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Belgium 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
Group F
Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 -- qualified
Turkey 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Czech Republic 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Georgia 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Note: Top two from each group plus four best third-placed teams qualify for last 16 stage.
