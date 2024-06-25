Football: UEFA Euro 2024 tables

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 tables after final Group D matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 -- qualified

Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 -- qualified

Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

Scotland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 -- eliminated

Group B

Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 -- qualified

Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 -- qualified

Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2

Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 -- eliminated

Group C

England 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 -- qualified

Denmark 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Serbia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

Group D

Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 -- qualified

France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 -- qualified

Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 -- qualified

Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 -- eliminated

Group E

Romania 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

Belgium 2 1 0 1 2 1 3

Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Group F

Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 -- qualified

Turkey 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

Czech Republic 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Georgia 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

Note: Top two from each group plus four best third-placed teams qualify for last 16 stage.