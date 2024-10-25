Open Menu

Football: UEFA Europa League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) UEFA Europa League matchday three results on Thursday:

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 1 (Larsson 79) Rigas FS (LAT) 0

Ferencvaros (HUN) 1 (Lumpungu 15-og) Nice (FRA) 0

Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 1 (Turgeman 82) Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 (Pacheco 19, Sergio Gomez 64)

Midtjylland (DEN) 1 (Diao 18) Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 0

PAOK (GRE) 2 (Tissoudali 84, Baba 90+3) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2 (Havel 31, Vydra 39)

Qarabag (AZE) 0 Ajax (NED) 3 (Taylor 36, Weghorst 74-pen, Akpom 77)

Roma (ITA) 1 (Dovbyk 23-pen) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 0

Playing later (all 1900 GMT)

Anderlecht (BEL) v Ludogorets (BUL), Athletic Bilbao (ESP) v Slavia Prague (CZE), Fenerbahce (TUR)v Man Utd (ENG), Malmo (SWE) v Olympiakos (GRE), Lyon (FRA) v Besiktas (TUR), Porto (POR)v Hoffenheim (GER), Rangers (SCO) v FCSB (ROM), Tottenham (ENG) v AZ (NED), Twente (NED) v Lazio (ITA)

Played on Wednesday

Galatasary (TUR) 4 (Icardi 28, Pettersson 39-og, Yilmaz 44, Akgun 83) Elfsborg (SWE) 3 (Hult 52, Baidoo 65-pen, Larsson 90+2)

Braga (POR) 1 (Niakate 64) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 2 (Evjen 53, Nielsen 90+4)

