Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) UEFA Europa League matchday four results on Thursday:
Elfsborg (SWE) 1 (Holten 84) Sporting Braga (POR) 1 (Ouma 66-og)
Nice (FRA) 2 (Boga 66, Cho 88) Twente (NED) 2 (Rots 8, Lammers 60)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 1 (Marmoush 53) Slavia Prague (CZE) 0
Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 1 (Mac Allister 77) Roma (ITA) 1 (Mancini 62)
Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 1 (Berg 41) Qarabag (AZE) 2 (Bayramov 22, Zoubir 69)
FCSB (ROM) 2 (Tanase 16, Birligea 46) Midtjylland (DEN) 0
Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (Kaabi 56) Rangers (SCO) 1 (Dessers 64)
Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Marcus 20) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 2 (Williams 73, Serrano 74)
Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Akgun 6, Osimhen 31, 39) Tottenham (ENG) 2 (Lankshear 18, Solanke 69)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Manchester United (ENG) v PAOK (GRE)
Hoffenheim (GER) v Lyon (FRA)
Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Real Sociedad (ESP)
Ajax (NED) v Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Fenerbahce (TUR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) v Ferencvaros (HUN)
Rigas FS (LAT) v Anderlecht (BEL)
Played Wednesday
Besiktas (TUR) 2 (Muci 76, Kilicsoy 85) Malmo (SWE) 1 (Rieks 90+3)
afp
Recent Stories
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP
More Stories From World
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results2 minutes ago
-
What will Trump 2.0 mean for US tech?22 minutes ago
-
NATO warns of N. Korea threat in pitch to Trump on Ukraine22 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says calls for Ukraine ceasefire 'dangerous', 'irresponsible'32 minutes ago
-
From here to inauguration: steps to a Trump presidency42 minutes ago
-
Unbeaten NFL Chiefs try to match best-ever start by downing Denver42 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound52 minutes ago
-
Blinken to keep working to end Mideast conflict in remainder of term52 minutes ago
-
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest1 hour ago
-
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action1 hour ago
-
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship1 hour ago
-
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders1 hour ago