Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Football: UEFA Europa League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) UEFA Europa League matchday four results on Thursday:

Elfsborg (SWE) 1 (Holten 84) Sporting Braga (POR) 1 (Ouma 66-og)

Nice (FRA) 2 (Boga 66, Cho 88) Twente (NED) 2 (Rots 8, Lammers 60)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 1 (Marmoush 53) Slavia Prague (CZE) 0

Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 1 (Mac Allister 77) Roma (ITA) 1 (Mancini 62)

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 1 (Berg 41) Qarabag (AZE) 2 (Bayramov 22, Zoubir 69)

FCSB (ROM) 2 (Tanase 16, Birligea 46) Midtjylland (DEN) 0

Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (Kaabi 56) Rangers (SCO) 1 (Dessers 64)

Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Marcus 20) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 2 (Williams 73, Serrano 74)

Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Akgun 6, Osimhen 31, 39) Tottenham (ENG) 2 (Lankshear 18, Solanke 69)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Manchester United (ENG) v PAOK (GRE)

Hoffenheim (GER) v Lyon (FRA)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Lazio (ITA) v Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED) v Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Fenerbahce (TUR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) v Ferencvaros (HUN)

Rigas FS (LAT) v Anderlecht (BEL)

Played Wednesday

Besiktas (TUR) 2 (Muci 76, Kilicsoy 85) Malmo (SWE) 1 (Rieks 90+3)

afp

