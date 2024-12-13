Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Published December 13, 2024
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) UEFA Europa League matchday six results on Thursday:
Hoffenheim (GER) 0 FCSB (ROM) 0
Ludogorets (BUL) 2 (Chochev 60, Duah 63) AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 (Van Bommel 13, Maikuma 19)
Malmo 2 (Botheim 24, Pena 90+1) Galatasaray (TUR) 2 (Jelert 43, Akgun 56)
Olympiakos (GRE) 0 Twente 0
PAOK (GRE) 5 (Taison 10, Llamas 29, Chalov 76, Zivkovic 80-pen, Despodov 89) Ferencvaros (HUN) 0
Roma (ITA) 3 (Pellegrini 10, Abdulhamid 47, Hermoso 90+1) Sporting Braga (POR) 0
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Ivanovic 33, 90+2) Nice (FRA) 1 (Guessand 45+1)
Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 1 (Vydra 48) Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Hojlund 62, 88)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Ajax (NED) v Lazio (ITA), Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Besiktas (TUR), Elfsborg (SWE) v Qarabag (AZE), Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) v Rigas (LAT), Lyon (FRA) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Porto (POR) v Midtjylland (DEN), Rangers (SCO) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Real Sociedad (ESP) v Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Slavia Prague (CZE) v Anderlecht (BEL)
Played Wednesday
Fenerbahce (TUR) 0 Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 2 (Inaki Williams 5, 45)
