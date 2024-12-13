Open Menu

Football: UEFA Europa League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Football: UEFA Europa League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) UEFA Europa League matchday six results on Thursday:

Hoffenheim (GER) 0 FCSB (ROM) 0

Ludogorets (BUL) 2 (Chochev 60, Duah 63) AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 (Van Bommel 13, Maikuma 19)

Malmo 2 (Botheim 24, Pena 90+1) Galatasaray (TUR) 2 (Jelert 43, Akgun 56)

Olympiakos (GRE) 0 Twente 0

PAOK (GRE) 5 (Taison 10, Llamas 29, Chalov 76, Zivkovic 80-pen, Despodov 89) Ferencvaros (HUN) 0

Roma (ITA) 3 (Pellegrini 10, Abdulhamid 47, Hermoso 90+1) Sporting Braga (POR) 0

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Ivanovic 33, 90+2) Nice (FRA) 1 (Guessand 45+1)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 1 (Vydra 48) Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Hojlund 62, 88)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Ajax (NED) v Lazio (ITA), Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Besiktas (TUR), Elfsborg (SWE) v Qarabag (AZE), Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) v Rigas (LAT), Lyon (FRA) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Porto (POR) v Midtjylland (DEN), Rangers (SCO) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Real Sociedad (ESP) v Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Slavia Prague (CZE) v Anderlecht (BEL)

Played Wednesday

Fenerbahce (TUR) 0 Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 2 (Inaki Williams 5, 45)

Related Topics

Rangers Roma Prague Nice Lyon Frankfurt Hun Ita Braga Porto Bilbao Van Manchester United Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tottenham

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

2 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

2 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

2 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

2 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

2 hours ago
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

2 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

2 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 str ..

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..

2 hours ago
 DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From World