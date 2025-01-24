Open Menu

Football: UEFA Europa League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025

Football: UEFA Europa League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) results in the Europa League on Thursday, the penultimate round of pool matches:

AZ Alkmaar (NED) 1 (Parrott 80) Roma (ITA) 0

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 3 (Hogh 39, 65-pen, Evjen 62) Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 1 (Peretz 12)

Porto (POR) 0 Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (El Kaabi 79)

Fenerbahce (TUR) 0 Lyon (FRA) 0

Hoffenheim (GER) 2 (Stach 68, Mokwa 88) Tottenham (ENG) 3 (Maddison 3, Son Heung-min 22, 77)

Malmo (SWE) 2 (Berg Johnsen 32, Christiansen 79) Twente (NED) 3 (Steijn 28-pen, Van Wolfswinkel 61-pen, Lagerbielke 64)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2 (Cerv 3, Adu 45) Anderlecht (BEL) 0

Qarabag (AZE) 2 (Andrade 1, Axundzade 41) FCSB (ROM) 3 (Sut 7, 73, Miculescu 45+4)

Playing later (2000) GMT)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Ferencvaros (HUN)

Elfsborg (SWE) v Nice (FRA)

Lazio (ITA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Midtjylland (DEN)

Manchester United (ENG) v Rangers (SCO)

PAOK (GRE) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

RFS (LAT) v Ajax (NED)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) v Braga (POR)

Played Wednesday

Besiktas (TUR) 4 (Rashica 17, 60, R.

Silva 77, Mario 90+2-pen) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 1 (Gomez 45)

Played Tuesday

Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Sanchez 6, Bardakci 21, Osimhen 53-pen) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 3 (Vanat 44, Yarmolenko 68, 81)

afp

More Stories From World