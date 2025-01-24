Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) results in the Europa League on Thursday, the penultimate round of pool matches:
AZ Alkmaar (NED) 1 (Parrott 80) Roma (ITA) 0
Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 3 (Hogh 39, 65-pen, Evjen 62) Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 1 (Peretz 12)
Porto (POR) 0 Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (El Kaabi 79)
Fenerbahce (TUR) 0 Lyon (FRA) 0
Hoffenheim (GER) 2 (Stach 68, Mokwa 88) Tottenham (ENG) 3 (Maddison 3, Son Heung-min 22, 77)
Malmo (SWE) 2 (Berg Johnsen 32, Christiansen 79) Twente (NED) 3 (Steijn 28-pen, Van Wolfswinkel 61-pen, Lagerbielke 64)
Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2 (Cerv 3, Adu 45) Anderlecht (BEL) 0
Qarabag (AZE) 2 (Andrade 1, Axundzade 41) FCSB (ROM) 3 (Sut 7, 73, Miculescu 45+4)
Playing later (2000) GMT)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Ferencvaros (HUN)
Elfsborg (SWE) v Nice (FRA)
Lazio (ITA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)
Ludogorets (BUL) v Midtjylland (DEN)
Manchester United (ENG) v Rangers (SCO)
PAOK (GRE) v Slavia Prague (CZE)
RFS (LAT) v Ajax (NED)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) v Braga (POR)
Played Wednesday
Besiktas (TUR) 4 (Rashica 17, 60, R.
Silva 77, Mario 90+2-pen) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 1 (Gomez 45)
Played Tuesday
Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Sanchez 6, Bardakci 21, Osimhen 53-pen) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 3 (Vanat 44, Yarmolenko 68, 81)
afp
