Football: UEFA Europa League Results

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday:

Knockout phase play-offs, first leg

Ferencvaros (HUN) 1 (Abu Fani 23) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0

Fenerbahce (TUR) 3 (Tadic 11, Dzeko 42, En-Nesyri) Anderlecht (BEL) 0

Midtjylland (DEN) 1 (Buksa 38) Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 (Mendez 11-pen, Kubo 31)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 0 Ajax (NED) 2 (Rasmussen 59, Mokio 71)

Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Galatasaray (TUR)

PAOK (GRE) v FCSB (ROM)

Porto (POR) v Roma (ITA)

Twente (NED) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR)

afp

