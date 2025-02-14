Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday:
Knockout phase play-offs, first leg
Ferencvaros (HUN) 1 (Abu Fani 23) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0
Fenerbahce (TUR) 3 (Tadic 11, Dzeko 42, En-Nesyri) Anderlecht (BEL) 0
Midtjylland (DEN) 1 (Buksa 38) Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 (Mendez 11-pen, Kubo 31)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 0 Ajax (NED) 2 (Rasmussen 59, Mokio 71)
Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Galatasaray (TUR)
PAOK (GRE) v FCSB (ROM)
Porto (POR) v Roma (ITA)
Twente (NED) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR)
afp
