Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):
Knockout phase play-offs, second leg
Roma (ITA) 3 (Dybala 35, 39, Pisilli 83) Porto (POR) 2 (Aghehowa 27, Rensch 90+6-og)
Roma win 4-3 on aggregate
Galatasaray (TUR) 2 (Osimhen, Sallai 70) AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 (Maikuma 42, Kasius 55)
AZ Alkmaar win 6-3 on aggregate
FCSB (ROM) 2 (Cisotti 30, Miculescu 81) PAOK (GRE) 0
FCSB win 4-1 on aggregate
Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 5 (Hogh 56-pen, Hilgers 90+2-og, Wembangomo 90+4, Brunstad Fet 111, Verschueren 114-og) Twente (NED) 2 (Sjovold 26-og, Steijn 90+6) aet
Bodo/Glimt win 6-4 on aggregate
Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT)
Ajax (NED) v Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
First leg: 2-0
Anderlecht (BEL) v Fenerbahce (TUR)
First leg: 0-3
Real Sociedad (ESP) v Midtjylland (DEN)
First leg: 2-1
Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Ferencvaros (HUN)
First leg: 0-1
