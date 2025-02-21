Open Menu

Football: UEFA Europa League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Football: UEFA Europa League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):

Knockout phase play-offs, second leg

Roma (ITA) 3 (Dybala 35, 39, Pisilli 83) Porto (POR) 2 (Aghehowa 27, Rensch 90+6-og)

Roma win 4-3 on aggregate

Galatasaray (TUR) 2 (Osimhen, Sallai 70) AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 (Maikuma 42, Kasius 55)

AZ Alkmaar win 6-3 on aggregate

FCSB (ROM) 2 (Cisotti 30, Miculescu 81) PAOK (GRE) 0

FCSB win 4-1 on aggregate

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 5 (Hogh 56-pen, Hilgers 90+2-og, Wembangomo 90+4, Brunstad Fet 111, Verschueren 114-og) Twente (NED) 2 (Sjovold 26-og, Steijn 90+6) aet

Bodo/Glimt win 6-4 on aggregate

Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT)

Ajax (NED) v Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

First leg: 2-0

Anderlecht (BEL) v Fenerbahce (TUR)

First leg: 0-3

Real Sociedad (ESP) v Midtjylland (DEN)

First leg: 2-1

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Ferencvaros (HUN)

First leg: 0-1

