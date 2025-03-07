Open Menu

Football: UEFA Europa League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: UEFA Europa League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday:

Last 16, first legs

AZ Alkmaar (NED) 1 (Bergvall 18-og) Tottenham (ENG) 0

Real Sociedad (ESP) 1 (Oyarzabal 70-pen) Manchester United (ENG) 1 (Zirkzee 57)

FCSB (ROM) 1 (Baluta 67) Lyon (FRA) 3 (Tagliafico 30, Fofana 86, 89)

Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 (Djiku 30) Rangers (SCO) 3 (Dessers 7, Cerny 42, 81)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Roma (ITA) v Athletic Bilbao (ESP), Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Lazio (ITA), Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Olympiakos (GRE), Ajax (NED) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

22 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

22 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

1 hour ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

26 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

26 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

26 minutes ago
 Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: ..

Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..

17 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

27 minutes ago
 Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway n ..

Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku

17 minutes ago
 Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World