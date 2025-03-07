Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday:
Last 16, first legs
AZ Alkmaar (NED) 1 (Bergvall 18-og) Tottenham (ENG) 0
Real Sociedad (ESP) 1 (Oyarzabal 70-pen) Manchester United (ENG) 1 (Zirkzee 57)
FCSB (ROM) 1 (Baluta 67) Lyon (FRA) 3 (Tagliafico 30, Fofana 86, 89)
Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 (Djiku 30) Rangers (SCO) 3 (Dessers 7, Cerny 42, 81)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Roma (ITA) v Athletic Bilbao (ESP), Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Lazio (ITA), Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Olympiakos (GRE), Ajax (NED) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
