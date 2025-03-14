Open Menu

Football: UEFA Europa League Results

March 14, 2025

Football: UEFA Europa League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday:

Last 16, second legs

Lazio (ITA) 1 (Romagnoli 77) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 1 (Sulc 52)

Lazio win 3-2 on aggregate

Olympiakos (GRE) 2 (Yaremchuk 53, 65) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 1 (Hogh 36)

Bodo/Glimt win 4-2 on aggregate

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 4 (Bahoya 7, Goetze 25, 82, Ekitike 67) Ajax (NED) 1 (Taylor 78)

Eintracht Frankfurt win 6-2 on aggregate

Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 3 (Williams 45+3, 82, Berchiche 68) Roma (ITA) 1 (Paredes 90+3-pen)

Athletic Bilbao win 4-3 on aggregate

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Tottenham (ENG) v AZ Alkmaar (NED) (0-1 agg), Manchester United (ENG) v Real Sociedad (ESP) (1-1 agg), Lyon (FRA) v FCSB (ROM) (3-1 agg), Rangers (SCO) v Fenerbahce (TUR) (3-1 agg)

