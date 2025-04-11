Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday:
Quarter-final, first legs
Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 2 (Saltnes 47, 69) Lazio (ITA) 0
Playing later (1900 GMT)
Lyon (FRA) v Manchester United (ENG)
Rangers (SCO) v Athletic Bilbao (ESP)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
-- Second legs to be played April 17
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From World
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff17 minutes ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system27 minutes ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood1 hour ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge2 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive2 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis3 hours ago
-
Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' on Ukraine as Witkoff meets Putin3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 2nd update3 hours ago
-
Spanish NY helicopter crash victims were marking birthday3 hours ago
-
China nearly closes AI performance gap with US: Report4 hours ago
-
Siemens executive, family among the six killed in New York helicopter crash4 hours ago