Football: UEFA Europa League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Football: UEFA Europa League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday:

Quarter-final, first legs

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 2 (Saltnes 47, 69) Lazio (ITA) 0

Playing later (1900 GMT)

Lyon (FRA) v Manchester United (ENG)

Rangers (SCO) v Athletic Bilbao (ESP)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

-- Second legs to be played April 17

