Football: UEFA Europa League Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) results from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday:
Play-off round, first legs
Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Paixao 45+1) Roma (ITA) 1 (Lukaku 67)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 (Matviyenko 68, Eguinaldo 90+3) Marseille (FRA) 2 (Aubameyang 64, Ndiaye 90)
Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Demirbay 19, Krejci 61-og, Icardi 90+1) Sparta Prague (CZE) 2 (Preciado 47, Kuchta 65)
Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Ugrinic 42) Sporting (POR) 3 (Amenda 31-og, Gyokeres 41-pen, Goncalo Inacio 48)
Lens (FRA) 0 Freiburg (GER) 0
AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Loftus-Cheek 32, 48, Rafael Leao 53) Rennes (FRA) 0
Braga (POR) 2 (Banza 44, Joao Moutinho 90+1-pen) Qarabag (AZE) 4 (Jankovic 21-pen, Zoubir 54, 69, Juninho 65)
Benfica (POR) 2 (Di Maria 68-pen, 90+8-pen) Toulouse (FRA) 1 (Desler 75)
-- Second legs on February 22
