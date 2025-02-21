Football: UEFA Europa League Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) UEFA Europa League results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):
Knockout phase play-offs, second leg
Roma (ITA) 3 (Dybala 35, 39, Pisilli 83) Porto (POR) 2 (Aghehowa 27, Rensch 90+6-og)
Roma win 4-3 on aggregate
Galatasaray (TUR) 2 (Osimhen, Sallai 70) AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 (Maikuma 42, Kasius 55)
AZ Alkmaar win 6-3 on aggregate
FCSB (ROM) 2 (Cisotti 30, Miculescu 81) PAOK (GRE) 0
FCSB win 4-1 on aggregate
Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 5 (Hogh 56-pen, Hilgers 90+2-og, Wembangomo 90+4, Brunstad Fet 111, Verschueren 114-og) Twente (NED) 2 (Sjovold 26-og, Steijn 90+6) aet
Bodo/Glimt win 6-4 on aggregate
Ajax (NED) 1 (Taylor 93-pen) Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Mac Allister 16, David 28-pen) aet
Ajax win 3-2 on aggregate
Anderlecht (BEL) 2 (Vazquez 19, 55) Fenerbahce (TUR) 2 (En-Nesyri 4, Akcicek 63)
Fenerbahce win 5-2 on aggregate
Real Sociedad (ESP) 5 (Mendez 5, Sucic 18, 45+2, Oyarzabal 73-pen, Oskarsson 90) Midtjylland (DEN) 2 (Buksa 24-pen, Osorio 38)
Real Sociedad win 7-3 on aggregate
Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 3 (Durosinmi 27, 38, Sulc 35) Ferencvaros (HUN) 0
Viktoria Plzen win 3-1 on aggregate
afp
