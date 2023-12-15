Football: UEFA Europa League Tables
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) UEFA Europa League tables after Thursday's first set of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
West Ham 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 -- qualified
Freiburg 5 4 0 1 17 5 12 -- qualified
Olympiakos 5 1 1 3 6 12 4
Backa Topola 5 0 1 4 4 14 1
Group B
Marseille 5 3 2 0 14 9 11 -- qualified
Brighton 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 -- qualified
AEK Athens 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
Ajax 5 0 2 3 7 12 2
Group C
Real Betis 5 3 0 2 7 4 9
Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
Sparta Prague 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Aris Limassol 5 1 1 3 6 10 4
Group D
Atalanta 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 -- qualified
Sporting 5 2 2 1 7 6 8 -- qualified
Sturm Graz 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
Rakow Czestochowa 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
Group E
Liverpool 6 4 0 2 17 7 12 -- qualified
Toulouse 6 3 2 1 8 9 11 -- qualified
Union St-Gilloise 6 2 2 2 5 8 8
Linzer ASK 6 1 0 5 6 12 3
Group F
Villarreal 6 4 1 1 9 7 13 -- qualified
Rennes 6 4 0 2 13 6 12 -- qualified
Maccabi Haifa 6 1 2 3 3 9 5
Panathinaikos 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
Group G
Slavia Prague 6 5 0 1 17 4 15 -- qualified
Roma 6 4 1 1 12 4 13 -- qualified
Servette FC 6 1 2 3 4 13 5
FC Sheriff 6 0 1 5 5 17 1
Group H
Bayer Leverkusen 6 6 0 0 19 3 18 -- qualified
Qarabag 6 3 1 2 7 9 10 -- qualified
Molde 6 2 1 3 12 12 7
Haecken 6 0 0 6 3 17 0