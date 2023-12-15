Open Menu

Football: UEFA Europa League Tables

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Football: UEFA Europa League tables

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) UEFA Europa League tables after Thursday's first set of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

West Ham 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 -- qualified

Freiburg 5 4 0 1 17 5 12 -- qualified

Olympiakos 5 1 1 3 6 12 4

Backa Topola 5 0 1 4 4 14 1

Group B

Marseille 5 3 2 0 14 9 11 -- qualified

Brighton 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 -- qualified

AEK Athens 5 1 1 3 5 9 4

Ajax 5 0 2 3 7 12 2

Group C

Real Betis 5 3 0 2 7 4 9

Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 4 8

Sparta Prague 5 2 1 2 6 6 7

Aris Limassol 5 1 1 3 6 10 4

Group D

Atalanta 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 -- qualified

Sporting 5 2 2 1 7 6 8 -- qualified

Sturm Graz 5 1 1 3 4 6 4

Rakow Czestochowa 5 1 1 3 3 6 4

Group E

Liverpool 6 4 0 2 17 7 12 -- qualified

Toulouse 6 3 2 1 8 9 11 -- qualified

Union St-Gilloise 6 2 2 2 5 8 8

Linzer ASK 6 1 0 5 6 12 3

Group F

Villarreal 6 4 1 1 9 7 13 -- qualified

Rennes 6 4 0 2 13 6 12 -- qualified

Maccabi Haifa 6 1 2 3 3 9 5

Panathinaikos 6 1 1 4 7 10 4

Group G

Slavia Prague 6 5 0 1 17 4 15 -- qualified

Roma 6 4 1 1 12 4 13 -- qualified

Servette FC 6 1 2 3 4 13 5

FC Sheriff 6 0 1 5 5 17 1

Group H

Bayer Leverkusen 6 6 0 0 19 3 18 -- qualified

Qarabag 6 3 1 2 7 9 10 -- qualified

Molde 6 2 1 3 12 12 7

Haecken 6 0 0 6 3 17 0

Related Topics

Rangers Roma Graz Liverpool Prague Rennes Toulouse Marseille Freiburg Athens Haifa Molde Brighton

Recent Stories

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

2 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

2 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

2 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

3 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

3 hours ago
U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

3 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to improve capital market, in ..

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

3 hours ago
 Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases conce ..

Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases concerns about potential risks: CM

3 hours ago
 People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan ..

People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan on Feb 8: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 Rs.112.16m released for up-gradation of 44 police ..

Rs.112.16m released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to further boost economic r ..

Pakistan, France agree to further boost economic relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From World