Football: UEFA Nations League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday:
League A - Group 3
In Budapest
Hungary 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0
In Amsterdam
Netherlands 2 (Reijnders 2, Dumfries 50) Germany 2 (Undav 38, Kimmich 45+3)
League B - Group 1
In Tirana
Albania 0 Georgia 1 (Kochorashvili 71)
In Prague
Czech Republic 3 (Sulc 21, 45+2, Soucek 80-pen) Ukraine 2 (Vanat 37, Sudakov 84)
League B - Group 2
In London
England 2 (Kane 57, 76) Finland 0
In Dublin
Ireland 0 Greece 2 (Ioannadis 50, Tzolis 87)
League C - Group 4
In Riga
Latvia 1 (Varslavans 64) Faroe Islands 0
In Skopje
North Macedonia 2 (Bardhi 70, Miosvki 79) Armenia 0
League D - Group 2
In Andorra la Vella
