Football: UEFA Nations League Results

Published September 11, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday:

League A - Group 3

In Budapest

Hungary 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

In Amsterdam

Netherlands 2 (Reijnders 2, Dumfries 50) Germany 2 (Undav 38, Kimmich 45+3)

League B - Group 1

In Tirana

Albania 0 Georgia 1 (Kochorashvili 71)

In Prague

Czech Republic 3 (Sulc 21, 45+2, Soucek 80-pen) Ukraine 2 (Vanat 37, Sudakov 84)

League B - Group 2

In London

England 2 (Kane 57, 76) Finland 0

In Dublin

Ireland 0 Greece 2 (Ioannadis 50, Tzolis 87)

League C - Group 4

In Riga

Latvia 1 (Varslavans 64) Faroe Islands 0

In Skopje

North Macedonia 2 (Bardhi 70, Miosvki 79) Armenia 0

League D - Group 2

In Andorra la Vella

Andorra 0 Malta 1 (Camenzuli 45)

