Football: UEFA Nations League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Sunday:
League B
Group 2
In Helsinki
Finland 1 (Hoskonen 87) England 3 (Grealish 18, Alexander-Arnold 74, Rice 84)
Group 3
In Almaty
Kazakhstan 0 Slovenia 1 (Mlakar 55)
League C
Group 4
In Yerevan
Armenia 0 North Macedonia 2 (Miovski 72, Alimi 85)
League D
Group 1
In Vaduz
Group 2
In Ta' Qali
Malta 1 (Teuma 87-pen) Moldova 0
Playing later (1845 GMT)
League B
Group 2
In Athens
Greece v Republic of Ireland
Group 3
In Linz
Austria v Norway
League C
Group 4
In Torshavn
Faroe Islands v Latvia
