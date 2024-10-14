Open Menu

Football: UEFA Nations League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Sunday:

League B

Group 2

In Helsinki

Finland 1 (Hoskonen 87) England 3 (Grealish 18, Alexander-Arnold 74, Rice 84)

Group 3

In Almaty

Kazakhstan 0 Slovenia 1 (Mlakar 55)

League C

Group 4

In Yerevan

Armenia 0 North Macedonia 2 (Miovski 72, Alimi 85)

League D

Group 1

In Vaduz

Liechtenstein 0 Gibraltar 0

Group 2

In Ta' Qali

Malta 1 (Teuma 87-pen) Moldova 0

Playing later (1845 GMT)

League B

Group 2

In Athens

Greece v Republic of Ireland

Group 3

In Linz

Austria v Norway

League C

Group 4

In Torshavn

Faroe Islands v Latvia

