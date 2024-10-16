Open Menu

Football: UEFA Nations League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday:

League A

Group 1

Scotland 0 Portugal 0

Poland 3 (Zielinski 5, Zalewski 45, Szymanski 68) Croatia 3 (Sosa 19, Sucic 24, Baturina 26)

Group 4

Spain 3 (Laporte 5, Morata 65, Baena 77) Serbia 0

Switzerland 2 (Freuler 26, Amdouni 45+1-pen) Denmark 2 (Isaksen 27, Eriksen 69)

League C

Group 2

Lithuania 1 (Kucys 7-pen) Romania 2 (Marin 18-pen, Dragus 65)

Kosovo 3 (Rrahmani 30, Krasniqi 52, Sahiti 70) Cyprus 0

Group 3

Northern Ireland 5 (price 15, 29, 81, Mitov 32-og, Magennis 89) Bulgaria 0

Belarus 1 (Politevich 54) Luxembourg 1 (Rodrigues 78-pen)

