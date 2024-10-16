Football: UEFA Nations League Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday:
League A
Group 1
Scotland 0 Portugal 0
Poland 3 (Zielinski 5, Zalewski 45, Szymanski 68) Croatia 3 (Sosa 19, Sucic 24, Baturina 26)
Group 4
Spain 3 (Laporte 5, Morata 65, Baena 77) Serbia 0
Switzerland 2 (Freuler 26, Amdouni 45+1-pen) Denmark 2 (Isaksen 27, Eriksen 69)
League C
Group 2
Lithuania 1 (Kucys 7-pen) Romania 2 (Marin 18-pen, Dragus 65)
Kosovo 3 (Rrahmani 30, Krasniqi 52, Sahiti 70) Cyprus 0
Group 3
Northern Ireland 5 (price 15, 29, 81, Mitov 32-og, Magennis 89) Bulgaria 0
Belarus 1 (Politevich 54) Luxembourg 1 (Rodrigues 78-pen)
