Football: UEFA Nations League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) UEFA Nations League results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time):

League A/B play-offs, second legs

In Budapest

Hungary 0 Turkey 3 (Calhanoglu 37-pen, Guler 39, Bardakci 90)

Turkey win 6-1 on aggregate

In Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 0 Greece 3 (Konstantelias 20, Karetsas 42, Tzolis 46)

Greece win 3-1 on aggregate

In Belgrade

Serbia 2 (Maksimovic 56, Vlahovic 90) Austria 0

Serbia win 3-1 on aggregate

League B/C play-offs, second legs

In Tbilisi

Georgia 6 (Haroyan 4-og, Mikautadze 14, 35, Chakvetadze 23, Kiteishvili 27, Kvaratskhelia 62) Armenia 1 (Sevikyan 48)

Georgia win 9-1 on aggregate

In Murcia, Spain

Iceland 1 (Oskarsson 2) Kosovo 3 (Muriqi 35, 45+3, 79)

Kosovo win 5-2 on aggregate

In Ljubljana

Slovenia 1 (Cerin 95) Slovakia 0 aet

Slovenia win 1-0 on aggregate

Playing later (all 1945 GMT)

Quarter-finals, second legs

In Paris

France v Croatia (0-2 agg)

In Dortmund, Germany

Germany v Italy (2-1 agg)

In Lisbon

Portugal v Denmark (0-1 agg)

In Valencia, Spain

Spain v Netherlands (2-2 agg)

League A/B play-offs, second legs

In Genk, Belgium

Belgium v Ukraine (1-3 agg)

League B/C play-offs, second legs

In Dublin

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (2-1 agg)

