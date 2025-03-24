Football: UEFA Nations League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) UEFA Nations League results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time):
League A/B play-offs, second legs
In Budapest
Hungary 0 Turkey 3 (Calhanoglu 37-pen, Guler 39, Bardakci 90)
Turkey win 6-1 on aggregate
In Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland 0 Greece 3 (Konstantelias 20, Karetsas 42, Tzolis 46)
Greece win 3-1 on aggregate
In Belgrade
Serbia 2 (Maksimovic 56, Vlahovic 90) Austria 0
Serbia win 3-1 on aggregate
League B/C play-offs, second legs
In Tbilisi
Georgia 6 (Haroyan 4-og, Mikautadze 14, 35, Chakvetadze 23, Kiteishvili 27, Kvaratskhelia 62) Armenia 1 (Sevikyan 48)
Georgia win 9-1 on aggregate
In Murcia, Spain
Iceland 1 (Oskarsson 2) Kosovo 3 (Muriqi 35, 45+3, 79)
Kosovo win 5-2 on aggregate
In Ljubljana
Slovenia 1 (Cerin 95) Slovakia 0 aet
Slovenia win 1-0 on aggregate
Playing later (all 1945 GMT)
Quarter-finals, second legs
In Paris
France v Croatia (0-2 agg)
In Dortmund, Germany
Germany v Italy (2-1 agg)
In Lisbon
Portugal v Denmark (0-1 agg)
In Valencia, Spain
Spain v Netherlands (2-2 agg)
League A/B play-offs, second legs
In Genk, Belgium
Belgium v Ukraine (1-3 agg)
League B/C play-offs, second legs
In Dublin
Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (2-1 agg)
