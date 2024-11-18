Open Menu

Football: UEFA Nations League Results - 1st Update

Published November 18, 2024

Football: UEFA Nations League results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) UEFA Nations League matchday 6 results on Sunday:

League B

Group 2

In Helsinki

Finland 0 Greece 2 (Bakasetas 52, Tzolis 56)

In London

England 5 (Kane 53-pen, Gordon 56, Gallagher 58, Bowen 76, Harwood-Bellis 79) Republic of Ireland 0

Group 3

In Oslo

Norway 5 (Haaland 23, 37, 71, Sorloth 41, Nusa 76) Kazakhstan 0

In Vienna

Austria 1 (Schmid 27) Slovenia 1 (Gnezda Cerin 81)

League C

Group 4

In Skopje

North Macedonia 1 (Miovski 62) Faroe Islands 0

In Riga

Latvia 1 (Uldrikis 70) Armenia 2 (Spertsyan 48, Miranyan 74)

Playing later (1945 GMT)

League A

Group 2

In Budapest

Israel v Belgium

In Milan

Italy v France

