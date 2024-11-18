Football: UEFA Nations League Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) UEFA Nations League matchday 6 results on Sunday:
League B
Group 2
In Helsinki
Finland 0 Greece 2 (Bakasetas 52, Tzolis 56)
In London
England 5 (Kane 53-pen, Gordon 56, Gallagher 58, Bowen 76, Harwood-Bellis 79) Republic of Ireland 0
Group 3
In Oslo
Norway 5 (Haaland 23, 37, 71, Sorloth 41, Nusa 76) Kazakhstan 0
In Vienna
Austria 1 (Schmid 27) Slovenia 1 (Gnezda Cerin 81)
League C
Group 4
In Skopje
North Macedonia 1 (Miovski 62) Faroe Islands 0
In Riga
Latvia 1 (Uldrikis 70) Armenia 2 (Spertsyan 48, Miranyan 74)
Playing later (1945 GMT)
League A
Group 2
In Budapest
Israel v Belgium
In Milan
Italy v France
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Gatland would back change after Australia condemn Wales to record defeat11 minutes ago
-
Last 10 ATP Finals winners31 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results51 minutes ago
-
Sinner sweeps past Fritz to win ATP Finals51 minutes ago
-
England secure Nations League promotion, Haaland inspires Norway1 hour ago
-
Kusal Mendis defies injury as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to clinch ODI series1 hour ago
-
Australia condemn Wales to record 11th successive loss in 52-20 rout1 hour ago
-
Toll in Tanzania building collapse rises to 13, survivors trapped1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table1 hour ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 34 dead in Israeli air strike1 hour ago
-
Pope calls for probe to determine if Israel’s attacks in Gaza constitute 'genocide'2 hours ago
-
Ukraine announces power restrictions after 'massive' Russian attack2 hours ago