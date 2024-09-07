Football: UEFA Nations League Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Friday:
League A
Group 2
In Debrecen, Hungary
Belgium 3 (De Bruyne 21, 52-pen, Tielemans 48) Israel 1 (Castagne 36-og)
In Paris
France 1 (Barcola 1) Italy 3 (Dimarco 30, Frattesi 51, Raspadori 74)
League B
Group 3
In Almaty
Kazakhstan 0 Norway 0
In Ljubljana
Slovenia 1 (Sesko 16-pen) Austria 1 (Laimer 28)
Group 4
In Reykjavik
Iceland 2 (Oskarsson 39, Thorsteinsson 58) Montenegro 0
In Cardiff
League C
Group 2
In Marijampole
Lithuania 0 Cyprus 1 (Pittas 34)
In Pristina
