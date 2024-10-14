Football: UEFA Nations League Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Sunday:
League B
Group 2
In Helsinki
Finland 1 (Hoskonen 87) England 3 (Grealish 18, Alexander-Arnold 74, Rice 84)
In Athens
Greece 2 (Bakasetas 48, Mantalos 90+2) Republic of Ireland 0
Group 3
In Almaty
Kazakhstan 0 Slovenia 1 (Mlakar 55)
In Linz
Austria 5 (Arnautovic 8, 49-pen, Lienhart 58, Posch 62, Gregoritsch 71) Norway 1 (Sorloth 39)
League C
Group 4
In Yerevan
Armenia 0 North Macedonia 2 (Miovski 72, Alimi 85)
In Torshavn
Faroe Islands 1 (Sorensen 40) Latvia 1 (Sits 69)
League D
Group 1
In Vaduz
Group 2
In Ta' Qali
