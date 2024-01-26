Open Menu

Football: UEFA Women's Champions League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Thursday:

Group A

Rosengard (SWE) 2 (Schough 13, Kadowaki 82) Benfica (POR) 2 (Jessica Silva 52, Alidou 57)

Group B

Slavia Prague (CZE) 0 Brann (NOR) 1 (Lukasova 65-og)

Playing later (both 2000 GMT)

Group A

Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt

Group B

St Polten v Lyon

Played Wednesday

Group C

Roma (ITA) 2 (Giacinti 33, Giugliano 90+3) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Schuller 87, 90+6)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 3 (Katoto 7, 25, Geyoro 40) Ajax (NED) 1 (Leuchter 31)

Group D

Hacken (SWE) 0 Paris FC (FRA) 0

Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Reiten 62-pen, Chavas 71-og) Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Athenea 69)

Related Topics

Roma Prague Lyon Paris Frankfurt Ita Barcelona Women Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Bayern

Recent Stories

US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

2 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

2 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

2 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

2 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

2 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

2 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

2 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

2 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

2 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested by Attock police

Three suspects arrested by Attock police

2 hours ago
 German envoy honors special meetup with German alu ..

German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS

2 hours ago

More Stories From World