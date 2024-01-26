Football: UEFA Women's Champions League Results
Published January 26, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Thursday:
Group A
Rosengard (SWE) 2 (Schough 13, Kadowaki 82) Benfica (POR) 2 (Jessica Silva 52, Alidou 57)
Group B
Slavia Prague (CZE) 0 Brann (NOR) 1 (Lukasova 65-og)
Playing later (both 2000 GMT)
Group A
Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt
Group B
St Polten v Lyon
Played Wednesday
Group C
Roma (ITA) 2 (Giacinti 33, Giugliano 90+3) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Schuller 87, 90+6)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 3 (Katoto 7, 25, Geyoro 40) Ajax (NED) 1 (Leuchter 31)
Group D
Hacken (SWE) 0 Paris FC (FRA) 0
Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Reiten 62-pen, Chavas 71-og) Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Athenea 69)
