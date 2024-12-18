Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Football: Women's Champions League group tables

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Women's Champions League group tables after Tuesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points):

Group A

Lyon 5 5 0 0 18 1 15 - qualified

Wolfsburg 5 3 0 2 16 4 9 - qualified

Roma 5 2 0 3 9 14 6 - eliminated

Galatasaray 5 0 0 5 1 25 0 - eliminated

Group B

Chelsea 6 6 0 0 19 6 18 - qualified

Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 20 7 12 - qualified

Twente 6 2 0 4 9 19 6 - eliminated

Celtic 6 0 0 6 1 17 0 - eliminated

Group C

Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 15 3 13 - qualified

Arsenal 5 4 0 1 14 7 12 - qualified

Juventus 5 1 0 4 1 11 3 - eliminated

Valerenga 5 0 1 4 3 12 1 - eliminated

Group D

Manchester City 5 5 0 0 11 3 15 - qualified

Barcelona 5 4 0 1 23 3 12 - qualified

Hammarby 5 1 0 4 3 16 3 - eliminated

St Poelten 5 0 0 5 3 18 0 - eliminated

Note: first and second from each group qualify for the quarter-finals

