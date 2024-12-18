Football: Women's Champions League Group Tables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Women's Champions League group tables after Tuesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points):
Group A
Lyon 5 5 0 0 18 1 15 - qualified
Wolfsburg 5 3 0 2 16 4 9 - qualified
Roma 5 2 0 3 9 14 6 - eliminated
Galatasaray 5 0 0 5 1 25 0 - eliminated
Group B
Chelsea 6 6 0 0 19 6 18 - qualified
Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 20 7 12 - qualified
Twente 6 2 0 4 9 19 6 - eliminated
Celtic 6 0 0 6 1 17 0 - eliminated
Group C
Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 15 3 13 - qualified
Arsenal 5 4 0 1 14 7 12 - qualified
Juventus 5 1 0 4 1 11 3 - eliminated
Valerenga 5 0 1 4 3 12 1 - eliminated
Group D
Manchester City 5 5 0 0 11 3 15 - qualified
Barcelona 5 4 0 1 23 3 12 - qualified
Hammarby 5 1 0 4 3 16 3 - eliminated
St Poelten 5 0 0 5 3 18 0 - eliminated
Note: first and second from each group qualify for the quarter-finals
