Open Menu

Football: Women's Champions League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying results on Wednesday:

Round two, first legs

Juventus (ITA) 3 (Vangsgaard 7, Cantore 34, Bennison 61) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Samoura 12)

Paris FC (FRA) 0 Manchester City (ENG) 5 (Miedema 36, Park 38, 58, Fowler 49, Kelly 79)

Hacken (SWE) 1 (Tindell 77) Arsenal (ENG) 0

Osijek (CRO) 1 (Balic 27) FC Twente (NED) 4 (Peddemors 7, Tuin 54, Van Dijk 70, Andradottir 77)

Roma (ITA) 3 (Minami 38, Viens 85, 90+3) Servette Chenois (SUI) 1 (Korhonen 55)

Hammarby (SWE) 1 (Blakstad 16) Benfica (POR) 2 (Martin-Prieto 39, Andreia Norton 47)

Anderlecht (BEL) 1 (Vatafu 29) Valerenga (NOR) 2 (Kovacs 14, Saevik 16)

Fiorentina (ITA) 0 Wolfsburg (GER) 7 (Hegering 6, 24, Popp 38, 53, 57, Brand 44, Endemann 83)

Playing Thursday (times GMT)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Real Madrid (ESP) (1500), St Polten (AUT) v Mura (SVN), Galatasaray (TUR) v Slavia Prague (CZE) (both 1700)

Related Topics

Roma Osijek Prague Paris Ita Lisbon Van Women Real Madrid PSG Manchester City Arsenal Juventus

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

7 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

8 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

8 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

8 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

9 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

13 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

13 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

14 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

18 hours ago

More Stories From World