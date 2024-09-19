Football: Women's Champions League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying results on Wednesday:
Round two, first legs
Juventus (ITA) 3 (Vangsgaard 7, Cantore 34, Bennison 61) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Samoura 12)
Paris FC (FRA) 0 Manchester City (ENG) 5 (Miedema 36, Park 38, 58, Fowler 49, Kelly 79)
Hacken (SWE) 1 (Tindell 77) Arsenal (ENG) 0
Osijek (CRO) 1 (Balic 27) FC Twente (NED) 4 (Peddemors 7, Tuin 54, Van Dijk 70, Andradottir 77)
Roma (ITA) 3 (Minami 38, Viens 85, 90+3) Servette Chenois (SUI) 1 (Korhonen 55)
Hammarby (SWE) 1 (Blakstad 16) Benfica (POR) 2 (Martin-Prieto 39, Andreia Norton 47)
Anderlecht (BEL) 1 (Vatafu 29) Valerenga (NOR) 2 (Kovacs 14, Saevik 16)
Fiorentina (ITA) 0 Wolfsburg (GER) 7 (Hegering 6, 24, Popp 38, 53, 57, Brand 44, Endemann 83)
Playing Thursday (times GMT)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Real Madrid (ESP) (1500), St Polten (AUT) v Mura (SVN), Galatasaray (TUR) v Slavia Prague (CZE) (both 1700)
