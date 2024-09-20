Open Menu

Football: Women's Champions League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Football: Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying results on Wednesday:

Round two, first legs

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Bravo 45+4-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Athenea 11, Leupolz 90+6)

St Polten (AUT) 3 (Dubcova 65, Pekel 73, Krizaj 79) Mura (SVN) 0

Galatasaray (TUR) 2 (Staskova 56, 66) Slavia Prague (CZE) 2 (Szewieczkova 76, Kosikova 90+8)

Played Wednesday

Juventus (ITA) 3 (Vangsgaard 7, Cantore 34, Bennison 61) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Samoura 12)

Paris FC (FRA) 0 Manchester City (ENG) 5 (Miedema 36, Park 38, 58, Fowler 49, Kelly 79)

Hacken (SWE) 1 (Tindell 77) Arsenal (ENG) 0

Osijek (CRO) 1 (Balic 27) FC Twente (NED) 4 (Peddemors 7, Tuin 54, Van Dijk 70, Andradottir 77)

Roma (ITA) 3 (Minami 38, Viens 85, 90+3) Servette Chenois (SUI) 1 (Korhonen 55)

Hammarby (SWE) 1 (Blakstad 16) Benfica (POR) 2 (Martin-Prieto 39, Andreia Norton 47)

Anderlecht (BEL) 1 (Vatafu 29) Valerenga (NOR) 2 (Kovacs 14, Saevik 16)

Fiorentina (ITA) 0 Wolfsburg (GER) 7 (Hegering 6, 24, Popp 38, 53, 57, Brand 44, Endemann 83)

Related Topics

Roma Osijek Prague Paris Ita Lisbon Van Women Real Madrid PSG Manchester City Arsenal Juventus

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

5 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

8 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

11 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

11 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

12 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

12 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

12 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From World