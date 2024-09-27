Football: Women's Champions League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 02:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying results on Thursday:
Second round, second legs
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Leuchter 54-pen) Juventus (ITA) 2 (Cantore 3, Bonansea 72)
Juventus win 5-2 on aggregate
Mura (SLO) 0 St Polten (AUT) 5 (Maedl 3, 10, Pekel 34, Vracevic 67, Zver 88-pen)
St Polten win 8-0 on aggregate
Servette Chenois (SUI) 2 (Saoud 23, Marchao 59) Roma (ITA) 7 (Haavi 12, Dragoni 14, 56, Giugliano 42, Kumagai 45+1, Giacinti 62, 90)
Roma win 10-3 on aggregate
Twente (NED) 4 (Van Dooren 25, Tuin 39, Te Brake 45+1, Galic 50) Osijek (CRO) 0
Twente win 8-1 on aggregate
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Toletti 7, 51, Redondo 90+4) Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Capeta 5)
Real Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate
Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Kelly 2, Shaw 31, 65-pen) Paris FC (FRA) 0
Manchester City win 8-0 on aggregate
Celtic (SCO) 2 (Lawton 52, McGregor 63) Vorskla (UKR) 0
Celtic win 3-0 on aggregate
Arsenal (ENG) 4 (Waelti 23, Caldentey 40, Mead 49, Maanum 78) Hacken (SWE) 0
Arsenal win 4-1 on aggregate
Played Wednesday
Wolfsburg (GER) 5 (Kalma 3, Endemann 33, 49, Brand 77, Sellner 89) Fiorentina (ITA) 0
Wolfsburg win 12-0 on aggregate
Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 (Karatas 31-og) Galatasaray (TUR) 2 (Karabulut 50, Parlak 100) aet
Galatasaray win 4-3 on aggregate
Valerenga (NOR) 3 (Bjelde 70, Thomsen 75, Saevik 81) Anderlecht (BEL) 0
Valerenga win 5-1 on aggregate
Benfica (POR) 0 Hammarby (SWE) 2 (Blakstad 16, Tandberg 90+5)
Hammarby win 3-2 on aggregate
