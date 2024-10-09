Football: Women's Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday (kick-offs GMT):
Group A
Lyon (FRA) 3 (Diana 34, 77, Gilles 45) Galatasaray (TUR) 0
Roma (ITA) 1 (Giugliano 14-pen) Wolfsburg (GER) 0
Playing later
Group B (1900)
Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)
Celtic (SCO) v Twente (NED)
Wednesday
Group C
Bayern Munich (GER) v Arsenal (ENG) (1645)
Valerenga (NOR) v Juventus (ITA) (1900)
Group D
Hammarby (SWE) v St Poelten (AUT) (1645)
Manchester City (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP) (1900)
