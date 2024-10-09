Open Menu

Football: Women's Champions League Results

Published October 09, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday (kick-offs GMT):

Group A

Lyon (FRA) 3 (Diana 34, 77, Gilles 45) Galatasaray (TUR) 0

Roma (ITA) 1 (Giugliano 14-pen) Wolfsburg (GER) 0

Playing later

Group B (1900)

Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Celtic (SCO) v Twente (NED)

Wednesday

Group C

Bayern Munich (GER) v Arsenal (ENG) (1645)

Valerenga (NOR) v Juventus (ITA) (1900)

Group D

Hammarby (SWE) v St Poelten (AUT) (1645)

Manchester City (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP) (1900)

