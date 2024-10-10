Open Menu

Football: Women's Champions League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:

Group C

Bayern Munich (GER) 5 (Viggosdottir 43, Lohmann 56, Harder 73, 78, 86) Arsenal (ENG) 2 (Caldentey 30, Codina 65)

Group D

Hammarby (SWE) 2 (Hasund 18, Tandberg 88) St Poelten (AUT) 0

Playing later (1900 GMT)

Group C

Valerenga (NOR) v Juventus (ITA) (1900)

Group D

Manchester City (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP) (1900)

Played Tuesday

Group A

Lyon (FRA) 3 (Diana 34, 77, Gilles 45) Galatasaray (TUR) 0

Roma (ITA) 1 (Giugliano 14-pen) Wolfsburg (GER) 0

Group B

Chelsea (ENG) 3 (Nuesken 2, Reiten 27-pen, Ramirez 53) Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Redondo 39, Caicedo 84)

Celtic (SCO) 0 Twente (NED) 2 (Van Dooren 44, 85)

