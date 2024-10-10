Football: Women's Champions League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:
Group C
Bayern Munich (GER) 5 (Viggosdottir 43, Lohmann 56, Harder 73, 78, 86) Arsenal (ENG) 2 (Caldentey 30, Codina 65)
Group D
Hammarby (SWE) 2 (Hasund 18, Tandberg 88) St Poelten (AUT) 0
Playing later (1900 GMT)
Group C
Valerenga (NOR) v Juventus (ITA) (1900)
Group D
Manchester City (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP) (1900)
Played Tuesday
Group A
Lyon (FRA) 3 (Diana 34, 77, Gilles 45) Galatasaray (TUR) 0
Roma (ITA) 1 (Giugliano 14-pen) Wolfsburg (GER) 0
Group B
Chelsea (ENG) 3 (Nuesken 2, Reiten 27-pen, Ramirez 53) Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Redondo 39, Caicedo 84)
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
One dead as storm Kirk tears through Spain, Portugal, France5 minutes ago
-
Run blitz edges India and South Africa closer to World Cup semi-finals15 minutes ago
-
India pile up World Cup high to rout Sri Lanka25 minutes ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup25 minutes ago
-
AI steps into science limelight with Nobel wins45 minutes ago
-
Biden slams Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over hurricanes45 minutes ago
-
Time running out in Florida to flee Hurricane Milton45 minutes ago
-
Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit55 minutes ago
-
Fight on the right to be UK's next Tory leader55 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday55 minutes ago
-
UK's Tom Fletcher named head of UN humanitarian agency55 minutes ago
-
Reddy stars as India crush Bangladesh to clinch T20 series55 minutes ago