Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:

Group C

Juventus (ITA) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Dallmann 17, Harder 73)

Group D

St Poelten (AUT) 2 (Brunnthaler 40, Dubcova 54) Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Kennedy 5, Fujino 57, Fowler 80)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Group C

Arsenal (ENG) v Valerenga (NOR) (1900)

Group D

Barcelona (ESP) v Hammarby (SWE) (1900)

Thursday

Group A

Galatasaray (TUR) v Roma (ITA) (1645)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Lyon (FRA) (1900)

Group B

Real Madrid (ESP) v Celtic (SCO) (1645)

Twente (NED) v Chelsea (ENG) (1900)

