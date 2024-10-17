Football: Women's Champions League Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:
Group C
Juventus (ITA) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Dallmann 17, Harder 73)
Arsenal (ENG) 4 (Fox 2, Foord 29, Caldentey 85, Russo 90+3) Valerenga (NOR) 1 (Tvedten 35)
Group D
St Poelten (AUT) 2 (Brunnthaler 40, Dubcova 54) Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Kennedy 5, Fujino 57, Fowler 80)
Barcelona (ESP) 9 (Hansen 10, 75, Pina 24, 58, Putellas 45, Leon 53, Pajor 72, Brugts 87, Rolfo 90-pen) Hammarby (SWE) 0
Playing Thursday (all times GMT)
Group A
Galatasaray (TUR) v Roma (ITA) (1645)
Wolfsburg (GER) v Lyon (FRA) (1900)
Group B
Real Madrid (ESP) v Celtic (SCO) (1645)
Twente (NED) v Chelsea (ENG) (1900)
