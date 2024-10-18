Football: Women's Champions League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Thursday:
Group A
Galatasaray (TUR) 1 (Staskova 76) Roma (ITA) 6 (Cissoko 7, Giacinti 24, Haavi 54, Guigliano 59, Pandini 84, Corelli 87)
Group B
Real Madrid (ESP) 4 (Weir 7, Bruun 72, Moeller 80, Caicedo 83-pen) Celtic (SCO) 0
Playing later (1900 GMT)
Group A
Wolfsburg (GER) v Lyon (FRA)
Group B
Twente (NED) v Chelsea (ENG) (1900)
Played Wednesday
Group C
Juventus (ITA) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Dallmann 17, Harder 73)
Arsenal (ENG) 4 (Fox 2, Foord 29, Caldentey 85, Russo 90+3) Valerenga (NOR) 1 (Tvedten 35)
Group D
St Poelten (AUT) 2 (Brunnthaler 40, Dubcova 54) Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Kennedy 5, Fujino 57, Fowler 80)
Barcelona (ESP) 9 (Hansen 10, 75, Pina 24, 58, Putellas 45, Leon 53, Pajor 72, Brugts 87, Rolfo 90-pen) Hammarby (SWE) 0
