Football: Women's Champions League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Thursday:

Group A

Galatasaray (TUR) 1 (Staskova 76) Roma (ITA) 6 (Cissoko 7, Giacinti 24, Haavi 54, Guigliano 59, Pandini 84, Corelli 87)

Wolfsburg (GER) 0 Lyon (FRA) 2 (Renard 8, Horan 53-pen)

Group B

Real Madrid (ESP) 4 (Weir 7, Bruun 72, Moeller 80, Caicedo 83-pen) Celtic (SCO) 0

Twente (NED) 1 (Van Dijk 68) Chelsea (ENG) 3 (Beever-Jones 7, Hamano 18, Reiten 63-pen)

Played Wednesday

Group C

Juventus (ITA) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Dallmann 17, Harder 73)

Arsenal (ENG) 4 (Fox 2, Foord 29, Caldentey 85, Russo 90+3) Valerenga (NOR) 1 (Tvedten 35)

Group D

St Poelten (AUT) 2 (Brunnthaler 40, Dubcova 54) Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Kennedy 5, Fujino 57, Fowler 80)

Barcelona (ESP) 9 (Hansen 10, 75, Pina 24, 58, Putellas 45, Leon 53, Pajor 72, Brugts 87, Rolfo 90-pen) Hammarby (SWE) 0

