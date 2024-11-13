Open Menu

Football: Women's Champions League Results

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday:

Group C

Juventus (ITA) 0 Arsenal (ENG) 4 (Maanum 32, Blackstenius 75, Mariona 80, Foord 87)

Group D

Barcelona (ESP) 7 (Pajor 32, Francisca Nazareth 38, Bonmati 40, Walsh 42, Pina 45, 52-pen, Graham 87) St Poelten (AUT) 0

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Group C

Bayern Munich (GER) v Valerenga (NOR)

Group D

Manchester City (ENG) v Hammarby (SWE)

Playing Wednesday

Group A

Galatasaray (TUR) v Wolfsburg (GER) (1745)

Roma (ITA) v Lyon (FRA) (2000 GMT)

Group B

Real Madrid (ESP) v Twente (NED) (1745)

Celtic (SCO) v Chelsea (ENG) (2000 GMT)

