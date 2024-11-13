Football: Women's Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday:
Group C
Juventus (ITA) 0 Arsenal (ENG) 4 (Maanum 32, Blackstenius 75, Mariona 80, Foord 87)
Group D
Barcelona (ESP) 7 (Pajor 32, Francisca Nazareth 38, Bonmati 40, Walsh 42, Pina 45, 52-pen, Graham 87) St Poelten (AUT) 0
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Group C
Bayern Munich (GER) v Valerenga (NOR)
Group D
Manchester City (ENG) v Hammarby (SWE)
Playing Wednesday
Group A
Galatasaray (TUR) v Wolfsburg (GER) (1745)
Roma (ITA) v Lyon (FRA) (2000 GMT)
Group B
Real Madrid (ESP) v Twente (NED) (1745)
