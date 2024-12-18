Football: Women's Champions League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday:
Group B
Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Weir 7) Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Macario 51-pen, 56-pen)
Twente (NED) 3 (Van Dooren 20, Rodgers 34-og, Ross 43-og) Celtic (SCO) 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Group A
Lyon (FRA) v Wolfsburg (GER) (2000)
Roma (ITA) v Galatasaray (TUR) (2000)
Wednesday
Group C
Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER) (2000)
Juventus (ITA) v Valerenga (NOR) (2000)
Group D
Barcelona (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG) (1745)
St Poelten (AUT) v Hammarby (SWE) (1745)
