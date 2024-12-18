Open Menu

Football: Women's Champions League Results

Published December 18, 2024

Football: Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday:

Group B

Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Weir 7) Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Macario 51-pen, 56-pen)

Twente (NED) 3 (Van Dooren 20, Rodgers 34-og, Ross 43-og) Celtic (SCO) 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Group A

Lyon (FRA) v Wolfsburg (GER) (2000)

Roma (ITA) v Galatasaray (TUR) (2000)

Wednesday

Group C

Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER) (2000)

Juventus (ITA) v Valerenga (NOR) (2000)

Group D

Barcelona (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG) (1745)

St Poelten (AUT) v Hammarby (SWE) (1745)

