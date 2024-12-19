Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:

Group D

Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Pina 44, Bonmati 57, Putellas 69) Manchester City (ENG) 0

St Poelten (AUT) 1 (Dubcova 83) Hammarby (SWE) 2 (Tandberg 20, Blakstad 22)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Group C

Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Juventus (ITA) v Valerenga (NOR)

Played Tuesday

Group A

Lyon (FRA) 1 (Van de Donk 81) Wolfsburg (GER) 0

Roma (ITA) 3 (Corelli 9, Ventriglia 82, Linari 90+3) Galatasaray (TUR) 0

Group B

Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Weir 7) Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Macario 51-pen, 56-pen)

Twente (NED) 3 (Van Dooren 20, Rodgers 34-og, Ross 43-og) Celtic (SCO) 0

