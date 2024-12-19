Football: Women's Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:
Group D
Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Pina 44, Bonmati 57, Putellas 69) Manchester City (ENG) 0
St Poelten (AUT) 1 (Dubcova 83) Hammarby (SWE) 2 (Tandberg 20, Blakstad 22)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Group C
Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Juventus (ITA) v Valerenga (NOR)
Played Tuesday
Group A
Lyon (FRA) 1 (Van de Donk 81) Wolfsburg (GER) 0
Roma (ITA) 3 (Corelli 9, Ventriglia 82, Linari 90+3) Galatasaray (TUR) 0
Group B
Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Weir 7) Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Macario 51-pen, 56-pen)
Twente (NED) 3 (Van Dooren 20, Rodgers 34-og, Ross 43-og) Celtic (SCO) 0
afp
Recent Stories
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..
US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human
13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accessio ..
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
More Stories From World
-
Mauritius reopens negotiations with UK over Chagos Islands7 minutes ago
-
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near flashpoint northern town8 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results8 minutes ago
-
France races to find survivors in cyclone-hit Mayotte18 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid outclass Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup27 minutes ago
-
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near flashpoint northern town27 minutes ago
-
UN calls for 'free and fair' elections in Syria27 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup results28 minutes ago
-
First severe bird flu case in US sparks alarm47 minutes ago
-
UN experts urge three 'transformations' for nature48 minutes ago
-
Somalia struggles to rid itself of plastic despite ban58 minutes ago
-
Bad weather strikes again as third Australia-India Test ends in draw58 minutes ago