Football: Women's Champions League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Football: Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday:

Quarter-finals 1st leg

Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Caicedo 22, Athenea 82) Arsenal (ENG) 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Lyon (FRA) (2000)

Playing Wednesday

Wolfsburg (GER) v Barcelona (ESP) (1745), Man City (ENG) v Chelsea (ENG) (2000)

More Stories From World