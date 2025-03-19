Football: Women's Champions League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Tuesday:
Quarter-finals 1st leg
Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Caicedo 22, Athenea 82) Arsenal (ENG) 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Bayern Munich (GER) v Lyon (FRA) (2000)
Playing Wednesday
Wolfsburg (GER) v Barcelona (ESP) (1745), Man City (ENG) v Chelsea (ENG) (2000)
