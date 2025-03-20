Open Menu

Football: Women's Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:

Quarter-finals

1st leg

Wolfsburg (GER) 1 (Minge 79) Barcelona (ESP) 4 (Dijkstra 26-og, Paredes 50, Paralluelo 53, Schertenleib 88)

Playing later

Man City (ENG) v Chelsea (ENG) (2000 GMT)

Played Tuesday

Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Caicedo 22, Athenea 83) Arsenal (ENG) 0

Bayern Munich (GER) 0 Lyon (FRA) 2 (Chawinga 35, Dumornay 65)

