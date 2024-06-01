Football: Women's Euro 2025 League A Qualifying Results
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Women's Euro 2025 League A qualifying results on Friday:
Group 1
Netherlands 1 (Beerensteyn 65) Finland 0
Group 2
Czech Republic 1 (Kamila Dubcova 86-pen) Belgium 2 (Wullaert 12, De Caigny 14)
Denmark 0 Spain 2 (Hermoso 17, Caldentey 28-pen)
Group 3
England 1 (Mead 30) France 2 (De Almeida 41, Katoto 68)
Ireland 0 Sweden 3 (Rytting Kaneryd 26, 86, Rolfo 62)
Group 4
Austria 1 (Puntigam 26-pen) Iceland 1 (Viggosdottir 76-pen)
Germany 4 (Zieniewicz 34-og, Schueller 77, Gwinn 84, 88-pen) Poland 1 (Padilla 1)
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result7 hours ago
-
Irish trainer Weld rolls back the years in Epsom Oaks7 hours ago
-
Ratings agency S&P downgrades French credit score7 hours ago
-
Bagnaia's perfect Italian MotoGP practice hit by grid penalty7 hours ago
-
Cricket in uncharted territory as T20 World Cup starts in Texas7 hours ago
-
Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held east kill five7 hours ago
-
Underdogs Dortmund have 'total belief' against Real Madrid7 hours ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks could continue for another year7 hours ago
-
UN warns of starvation among children in war-torn Gaza amid dwindling aid deliveries8 hours ago
-
Pakistani brigadier assumes acting command of UN force in disputed African region of Abyei9 hours ago
-
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels9 hours ago
-
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'9 hours ago