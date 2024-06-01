Open Menu

Football: Women's Euro 2025 League A Qualifying Results

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Women's Euro 2025 League A qualifying results on Friday:

Group 1

Norway 0 Italy 0

Netherlands 1 (Beerensteyn 65) Finland 0

Group 2

Czech Republic 1 (Kamila Dubcova 86-pen) Belgium 2 (Wullaert 12, De Caigny 14)

Denmark 0 Spain 2 (Hermoso 17, Caldentey 28-pen)

Group 3

England 1 (Mead 30) France 2 (De Almeida 41, Katoto 68)

Ireland 0 Sweden 3 (Rytting Kaneryd 26, 86, Rolfo 62)

Group 4

Austria 1 (Puntigam 26-pen) Iceland 1 (Viggosdottir 76-pen)

Germany 4 (Zieniewicz 34-og, Schueller 77, Gwinn 84, 88-pen) Poland 1 (Padilla 1)

