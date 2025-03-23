Football: World Cup Africa Qualifying Fixtures
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) World Cup qualifying fixtures in Africa (times GMT):
Matchday six
Sunday
Group D: Eswatini v Mauritius; Group F: Kenya v Gabon (both 1300)
Monday
Group A: Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso (1600), Ethiopia v Djibouti (2100); Group F: Ivory Coast v Gambia (1900); Group H: Namibia v Equatorial Guinea (1300), Liberia v Sao Tome e Principe (1600), Tunisia v Malawi (2100); Group I: Central African Republic v Mali (1600), Madagascar v Ghana (1900)
Tuesday
Group A: Egypt v Sierra Leone (1900); Group B: Sudan v South Sudan (1900), Mauritania v Democratic Republic of Congo (2100); Senegal v Togo (2100); Group C: Benin v South Africa, Nigeria v Zimbabwe, Rwanda v Lesotho (all 1600); Group D: Angola v Cape Verde (1600), Cameroon v Libya (1900); Group E: Morocco v Tanzania (2130); Group F: Burundi v Seychelles (1900); Group G: Botswana v Somalia (1300), Uganda v Guinea (1600), Algeria v Mozambique (2100); Group I: Comoros v Chad (2100)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From World
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying fixtures6 minutes ago
-
South Africa coach Broos warns players, and boardroom battles loom6 minutes ago
-
Lakers trounced in LeBron's return, Bucks rally to beat Kings1 hour ago
-
Israel launches more strikes on Lebanon after rocket fire2 hours ago
-
Under threat from Trump, Canada set to hold snap elections2 hours ago
-
Pope to return to Vatican after five-week hospitalisation2 hours ago
-
Zverev in bright start, wildcard Wong ousts Shelton2 hours ago
-
Yemen Huthi rebel media accuse US of attacking airport2 hours ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles2 hours ago
-
Draper back down to earth with early exit in Miami2 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results2 hours ago