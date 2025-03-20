Open Menu

Football: World Cup Africa Qualifying Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Football: World Cup Africa qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) World Cup Africa qualifying results on Wednesday:

Matchday five

Group D

In Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini 0 Cameroon 0

Group H

In Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 0 Tunisia 1 (Mastouri 4)

Group I

In Casablanca, Morocco

Central African Republic 1 (Gambor 9) Madagascar 4 (Raveloson 17, 21, Randrianantenaina 49, Rafanomezantsoa 89)

Note: Eswatini and Central African Republic played at neutral venues as they lack FIFA-approved stadiums

Recent Stories

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

11 minutes ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

41 minutes ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

1 hour ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

1 hour ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

32 minutes ago
 PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinne ..

PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC

32 minutes ago
Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Lucky draw held at Governor House

Lucky draw held at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements o ..

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

2 hours ago
 ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

2 hours ago

More Stories From World