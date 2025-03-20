Football: World Cup Africa Qualifying Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) World Cup Africa qualifying results on Wednesday:
Matchday five
Group D
In Mbombela, South Africa
Eswatini 0 Cameroon 0
Group H
In Paynesville, Liberia
Liberia 0 Tunisia 1 (Mastouri 4)
Group I
In Casablanca, Morocco
Central African Republic 1 (Gambor 9) Madagascar 4 (Raveloson 17, 21, Randrianantenaina 49, Rafanomezantsoa 89)
Note: Eswatini and Central African Republic played at neutral venues as they lack FIFA-approved stadiums
